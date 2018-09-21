Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 3: Model that crushed experts says start Matt Ryan, sit Philip Rivers

One NFL game is in the books for Week 3, and 15 more are on tap Sunday and Monday. There are plenty of major storylines for Fantasy football players to navigate too. Should you sit Carson Wentz in his first game since tearing his ACL last December? Will Jay Ajayi play for the Eagles? And will Josh Gordon be a factor in his fist game with the Patriots? Before setting your lineups, you need to see what SportsLine's Week 3 Fantasy football rankings have to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model best pinpointed where every player would finish each week, which could literally be the difference between winning your matchup or going home with a loss.

Last week, the model was high on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The result: He exploded for 326 passing yards and six touchdowns against the Steelers -- anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a Week 2 victory.

One player the model has sky-high in its Week 3 Fantasy football rankings: Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

Ryan threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns last week against a tough Panthers defense. He also had four carries for 18 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the seven-point win over their division rival. And Ryan gets a dream matchup this week against the Saints, who have allowed 66 points in the first two weeks of the season. New Orleans let Tyrod Taylor throw for almost 250 yards last week and helped revitalize Ryan Fitzpatrick's career in Week 1. In that game, Fitzmagic went off for 417 yards and four TDs.

The model says Ryan will out-perform quarterbacks like Drew Brees, Cam Newton and Russell Wilson in Week 3. Start him with confidence at home against the Saints.

And a massive shocker: Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, the seventh-ranked QB according to market value, stumbles big-time this week against the Rams and finishes well outside the top 20. He's a player to bench in Week 3.

The Rams' defense has yet to give up a passing touchdown and is allowing the fewest points per game in the NFL at just 6.5. In Week 2, they held Cardinals quarterback Sam Bradford to under 100 passing yards and allowed only three first downs through three quarters. Rivers is fourth in the NFL in passing yards (680), third in touchdowns (six), and fourth in QB rating (119.6), but the model projects him to have just 16 Fantasy points, a number that puts him 24th among quarterbacks.

