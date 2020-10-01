Watch Now: NFL Power Rankings: Defense Seems To Be Issue For Teams In Top 10 ( 1:46 )

The Bears replaced a struggling Mitchell Trubisky with Nick Foles on Sunday, and the former Super Bowl MVP led Chicago to an improbable comeback against the Falcons. Bears coach Matt Nagy has already confirmed Foles will be the starter for Chicago's Week 4 matchup against the Colts. Foles threw for 188 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in a double-digit comeback, but where should he be in your Fantasy football rankings?

The Colts held the Jets to just seven points last week, although Indianapolis' defense gave up three touchdown passes to Gardner Minshew in Week 1. Does that mean Foles could be a sleeper in your Week 4 Fantasy football picks? And where will he stack up against fellow quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Jared Goff and Cam Newton in the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings? Before you lock in your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Lockett hauled in nine passes for 100 yards and three touchdowns against the Cowboys. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 4

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard. The third-year receiver out of Iowa State is coming off a sensational showing against the Saints on Sunday night. Lazard hauled in six receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown in Green Bay's 37-30 win. He set new career-highs for receptions (6) and receiving yards (146) in a single game, and will look to duplicate his success against a porous Falcons secondary.

The Falcons enter Monday's matchup against Green Bay giving up 350.3 passing yards per game, which ranks 31st in the NFL. Last week against the Bears, Atlanta allowed four receiving touchdowns, which bodes well for Lazard's Fantasy value in Week 4. SportsLine's model projects Lazard to finish as a top-20 wide receiver this week, a rock-solid WR2.

And a massive shocker: Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who completed 80.6 percent of his passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns against Green Bay last week, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15 at his position. Brees has been a consistent Fantasy threat over the years, but the 41-year-old seems to be showing signs of regression. In fact, Brees enters Week 4 averaging just 7.3 yards per pass attempt, his lowest mark since 2010.

Now, Brees and the Saints will square off against the Detroit Lions, a team that recorded three interceptions last week against Cardinals QB Kyler Murray. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 4 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

How to set your Week 4 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 4 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.