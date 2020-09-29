Watch Now: NFL Power Rankings: Defense Seems To Be Issue For Teams In Top 10 ( 1:46 )

Fantasy football owners who selected Seahawks running back Chris Carson early in their drafts received unwelcome news this week. Carson, who's recorded 14 or more carries in each of the last two weeks, is expected to miss one to two weeks due to a knee sprain he suffered in Seattle's victory over Dallas. How will Carson's absence affect players like Russell Wilson, Carlos Hyde and DK Metcalf in the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings?

Hyde has experience as a No. 1 running back and could be one of the main benefactors with Carson out of the lineup. Is Hyde a safe play against the Dolphins in Week 4? Or are there better Fantasy football matchups out there to exploit? Before you lock in your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Lockett hauled in nine passes for 100 yards and three touchdowns against the Cowboys. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 4

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Jaguars running back James Robinson. Jacksonville's rookie running back is coming off an impressive showing in his last outing against the Dolphins. Robinson ran the ball 11 times for 46 yards and two touchdowns, while also catching all six of his targets for 83 yards. Robinson enters Jacksonville's Week 4 matchup against the Bengals averaging 4.9 yards per carry this season, and the rookie should see another big workload against Cincinnati.

The Bengals enter Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars giving up an average of 181.7 yards per game on the ground, which ranks 31st in the NFL. That's one of the main reasons the model ranks Robinson as a rock solid RB1 this week against Cincinnati.

And a massive shocker: Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who completed 80.6 percent of his passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns against Green Bay last week, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15 at his position. Brees has been a consistent Fantasy threat over the years, but the 41-year-old seems to be showing signs of regression. In fact, Brees enters Week 4 averaging just 7.3 yards per pass attempt, his lowest mark since 2010.

Now, Brees and the Saints will square off against the Detroit Lions, a team that recorded three interceptions last week against Cardinals QB Kyler Murray. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 4 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

How to set your Week 4 Fantasy football rankings

