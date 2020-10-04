Watch Now: Juju Smith-Schuster Joins HQ: Speed Round ( 5:01 )

Fantasy football owners have been challenged with difficult start-sit decisions throughout the entire 2020 NFL season. The Giants have struggled on offense, but owners who are desperate for help at running back are still trying to decide if there's any value in Devonta Freeman, Dion Lewis or Wayne Gallman. Should any of them be ranked high in your Week 4 Fantasy football rankings? Meanwhile, Michael Thomas (ankle) owners are hunting for a replacement in hopes he'll be one of the top Fantasy football picks next week.

Unless your roster is loaded with must-starts like Russell Wilson, Alvin Kamara, Kenny Golladay, and Jonathan Taylor, then you'll need a little help for all of the difficult choices you're faced with in Week 4.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Lockett hauled in nine passes for 100 yards and three touchdowns against the Cowboys. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 4

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has been beaten up in his first three games after the Bengals yielded up 14 sacks, including eight last week. However, the former Heisman Trophy winner has still showed plenty of toughness and his talent is undeniable.

Despite the eight sacks, Burrow notched his second consecutive 300-yard game against the Eagles last week and is completing 64.5 percent of his passes so far in his rookie season. Burrow gets a strong matchup against a Jaguars defense that ranks 19th in passing yards allowed so far and that hasn't forced a turnover in the last two weeks. That's why the model ranks him as a top-10 quarterback for Week 4, a rock-solid QB1.

And a massive shocker: Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who completed 80.6 percent of his passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns against Green Bay last week, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15 at his position. Brees has been a consistent Fantasy threat over the years, but the 41-year-old seems to be showing signs of regression. In fact, Brees enters Week 4 averaging just 7.3 yards per pass attempt, his lowest mark since 2010.

Now, Brees and the Saints will square off against the Detroit Lions, a team that recorded three interceptions last week against Cardinals QB Kyler Murray. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 4 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

How to set your Week 4 Fantasy football rankings

