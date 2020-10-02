Watch Now: NFL Power Rankings: Defense Seems To Be Issue For Teams In Top 10 ( 1:46 )

Players like Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson, Ezekiel Elliott and Alvin Kamara are obvious Fantasy football picks on a weekly basis regardless of matchup. However, deciding on players like Devin Singletary, Leonard Fournette or Mark Ingram can be tougher calls that could come down to the Fantasy football matchups. That's where a reliable set of Week 4 Fantasy football rankings can help.

Is Ingram a strong Fantasy football pick this week as the Ravens take on Washington as heavy favorites? And how should every player factor into your Week 4 Fantasy football strategy? Before you lock in your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Lockett hauled in nine passes for 100 yards and three touchdowns against the Cowboys. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 4

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Panthers running back Mike Davis. He's the top running back in Carolina right now while Christian McCaffrey (ankle) remains out. His rushing numbers on the season aren't too impressive, as he's taken just 14 carries for 47 yards, but he's been a regular target out of the backfield for Teddy Bridgewater.

In fact, he's had 16 catches over the past two weeks for 119 yards and a touchdown. Davis takes on an Arizona defense that has been accommodating to opposing backs, giving up the 11th-most Fantasy points to that position this year. SportsLine's Fantasy football running back rankings list Davis at No. 15 this week, putting him in the conversation as a high-end RB2.

And a massive shocker: Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who completed 80.6 percent of his passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns against Green Bay last week, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15 at his position. Brees has been a consistent Fantasy threat over the years, but the 41-year-old seems to be showing signs of regression. In fact, Brees enters Week 4 averaging just 7.3 yards per pass attempt, his lowest mark since 2010.

Now, Brees and the Saints will square off against the Detroit Lions, a team that recorded three interceptions last week against Cardinals QB Kyler Murray. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 4 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

How to set your Week 4 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 4 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.