Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had a field day against the Eagles on Monday Night Football, rushing for 95 yards and two touchdowns in Dallas' dominant victory. However, he will be among the toughest Fantasy football start-sit decisions this week when Dallas hosts the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The Panthers feature the league's stingiest defense, and they're giving up just 45 rushing yards per game on average this season. Where should he be in your Week 4 Fantasy football rankings?

Last week, the model was extremely high on Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position. The result: Kupp hauled in nine receptions for 96 yards and two touchdowns against the Buccaneers. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Week 4 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams. Quarterback Justin Herbert continues to shower Williams with targets early in the season. In fact, Williams has recorded at least seven receptions in all three games thus far, and he hauled in seven of his nine targets for 122 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Chiefs.

Williams has found the end zone four times already this season, and he'll continue to see a high number of looks in the Chargers' pass-heavy offense. The Chargers will square off against the Raiders in a key AFC West battle on Sunday, and Williams is expected to be heavily involved in Los Angeles' offensive game plan. SportsLine's model ranks Williams as a top-10 wide receiver this week, making him a rock-solid WR1.

And a massive shocker: Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who's thrown three or more touchdowns in two of his last three outings, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 12 at his position. Murray has exploded out of the gate this season, accounting for 10 total TDs through the first three weeks.

Murray has also eclipsed 300 passing yards twice already this season, but now he'll face off against one of the NFL's stingiest defenses. The Cardinals will travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams, a defense that's given up only two touchdown passes this season. Last season, Murray completed just 8-of-11 pass attempts for 87 yards in Arizona's 18-7 setback against the Rams in January. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Murray is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 4.

How to set your Week 4 Fantasy football rankings

