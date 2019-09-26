Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 4: Model that beat experts says start Josh Jacobs, sit Adam Thielen

Week 4 of the NFL schedule marks the first time this season owners will have to account for bye weeks. The New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers both have a bye in Week 4, which means owners will need to fill the holes left by players like Le'Veon Bell, George Kittle and Matt Breida. Injuries to Fantasy studs have also left holes in lineups, sending fans scouring the Fantasy football rankings looking for replacements. Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) is set to miss New York's matchup against the Redskins, while Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (Lisfranc) has been ruled out of Carolina's game against the Texans. With so many factors to account for, you'll want to see SportsLine's Week 4 Fantasy football rankings before locking in your lineups. The team at SportsLine has a history of helping owners dominate the Fantasy football waiver wire, while also helping make tricky start-sit decisions. So before locking in your Week 4 Fantasy football picks, look at the rankings from SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position despite being started in less than 50 percent of leagues. The result: Winston threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns against the Giants, finishing as the overall QB5. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its 2019 Fantasy football rankings for Week 4 of the NFL season. One player the model is high on this week: Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs stormed onto the scene for Oakland in Week 1, becoming the first player with 100 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in his first NFL game since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2001. Since then, Jacobs has carried the ball 22 times for 143 yards. He enters Sunday's game averaging over five yards per tote this season, and he'll look to take advantage of a favorable matchup against the Colts, who gave up 158 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns to Austin Ekeler earlier this season.

Plus, the Colts' defense ranks 20th in the NFL in rushing yards per game, allowing opponents an average of 114 on the ground. That's why SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings list Jacobs as a top-15 running back in Week 4, even though he's being started in less than 70 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

And a massive shocker: Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, who's recorded a touchdown catch in two of his first three games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25.

Thielen put up solid numbers in Minnesota's victory against the Raiders on Sunday, finishing with three receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown and adding a one-yard rushing score. However, Thielen and the Vikings must travel Soldier Field this week to face the Bears, who feature an extremely disruptive defense that is giving up just 13 points per game.

Plus, Thielen has struggled mightily against Chicago in recent years, failing to score a touchdown while recording fewer than 70 yards receiving in his last six meetings against the Bears. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 4 and is squarely out of the WR1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 4 Fantasy football rankings. This player could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

