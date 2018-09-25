Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 4: Model that beat experts says start Mike Williams, sit Kirk Cousins

If you're setting your Week 4 Fantasy Football lineups, thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy Football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was high on Rams wide receiver Robert Woods. The result: Woods exploded for 104 yards and two touchdowns against the Chargers, and anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a Week 3 victory.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams.

Williams went off for 81 yards and two touchdowns against the Rams on Sunday and gets an ideal matchup this week against the 49ers, who were just lit up for 38 points by the Chiefs. He's only owned in 48 percent of CBS Sports leagues, but SportsLine's model says he'll give you similar production to Brandin Cooks, Golden Tate and Stefon Diggs. Start him with confidence against the 49ers.

And a massive shocker: Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, the third-ranked quarterback according to market value, stumbles big-time against the Rams on "Thursday Night Football" and finishes well outside the top 10. He's a player to bench in Week 4.

The Rams' defense has given up just two touchdown passes all season and is allowing the fewest points per game in the NFL at 12. And Cousins is coming off an underwhelming performance in Week 3 against the Bills that saw him commit three turnovers. He's a player you'll want to avoid this week.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 12 of its Fantasy Football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings for every position, plus see which QB comes out of nowhere to crack the top 12.