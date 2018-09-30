Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 4: Model that beat experts says start Philip Rivers and sit JuJu Smith-Schuster

If you're a Devonta Freeman, Joe Mixon or Jimmy Garoppolo owner, you're probably searching for the perfect replacement for your Week 4 lineup. And if you own players like Doug Baldwin, Leonard Fournette, and Jay Ajayi, you may be debating whether to trust them on Sunday. Every move could be the deciding factor in whether your team comes away with a win this week. With so many injuries to key players, you need proven Week 4 Fantasy football rankings like the ones you'll find at SportsLine. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model best pinpointed where every player would finish each week, which could literally be the difference between winning and losing.

Last week, the model was high on Rams wide receiver Robert Woods. The result: Woods exploded for 104 yards and two touchdowns against the Chargers, and anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a Week 3 victory.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings. One player it absolutely loves this week: Chargers QB Philip Rivers.

Rivers has thrown at least two touchdowns in his first three games this season and gets an ideal matchup against the 49ers in Week 4. San Francisco has given up the seventh-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in 2018 and will be without cornerback Richard Sherman (calf) on Sunday. Rivers is quietly seventh in the NFL in yards (906) and yards per attempt (8.39), while his eight touchdowns are good for fifth overall.

The model is calling for Rivers to record 23.4 Fantasy points, fourth among all quarterbacks, even though his market value is only 16th. He's projected to produce more points than quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger.

And a massive shocker: Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, a top-five player at his position according to market value, struggles in a big way this week and finishes well out of the top 10. He's a player to put on your bench for Sunday Night Football against the Ravens.

The second-year receiver has 27 catches for 356 yards and a touchdown through three weeks, but faces several huge challenges in Week 4. He's battling an abdominal injury that has already cost him practice time this week and now takes on an elite Baltimore defense that's ranked No. 2 in the NFL against the pass. The Ravens have held receivers like Emmanuel Sanders (5-38), Demaryius Thomas (5-63), and Zay Jones (3-26) in check this season.

Even though Smith-Schuster has been a breakout player thus far, don't expect that trend to continue this week under these circumstances. He's a player you'll want to steer completely clear of.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 12 of its Fantasy Football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings for every position, plus see which QB comes out of nowhere to crack the top 12, all from the model that outperformed experts big-time last season.