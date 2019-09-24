Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 4: Model that beat experts says start Philip Rivers, sit Adam Thielen

Week 4 of the Fantasy football season brings tough questions for owners as they begin to set their lineups. Should you go with a proven option like Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who faces a tough Green Bay Packers defensive unit on Thursday night, or roll the dice on a low-owned, high-upside option like Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen, who threw for 261 yards and four touchdowns last week against the Cardinals? Who should be higher in your Week 4 Fantasy football rankings? Should a player like Giants running back Wayne Gallman, who'll be filling in for the injured Saquon Barkley, be among your top Week 4 Fantasy football picks? These are the types of questions owners will have to answer before finalizing their Week 4 Fantasy football strategy. With so much uncertainly and so much at stake this week, see the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position despite being started in less than 50 percent of leagues. The result: Winston threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns against the Giants, finishing as the overall QB5. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its 2019 Fantasy football rankings for Week 4 of the NFL season. One player the model is high on this week: Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers.

Los Angeles' veteran quarterback completed 31-of-46 attempts for 318 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Texans. Through his first three games of the season, Rivers has racked up 944 yards with five touchdowns, and he'll look to keep it going this week against a porous Dolphins secondary. In fact, the Dolphins gave up 324 passing yards and five touchdowns to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in Week 1, and allowed the Cowboys' Dak Prescott to record three total touchdowns last week.

The Dolphins' defense ranks 28th in the NFL in passing yards per game, allowing opponents an average of 291.3 through the air. That's why SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings list Rivers as a solid QB1 in Week 4, even though he's being started in less than 55 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

And a massive shocker: Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, who's recorded a touchdown catch in two of his first three games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25.

Thielen put up solid numbers in Minnesota's victory against the Raiders on Sunday, finishing with three receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown and adding a one-yard rushing score. However, Thielen and the Vikings must travel Soldier Field this week to face the Bears, who feature an extremely disruptive defense that is giving up just 13 points per game.

Plus, Thielen has struggled mightily against Chicago in recent years, failing to score a touchdown while recording fewer than 70 yards receiving in his last six meetings against the Bears. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 4 and is squarely out of the WR1 conversation.

