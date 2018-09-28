Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 4: Model that beat experts says start Sterling Shepard, sit JuJu Smith-Schuster

If you started players like Jared Goff, Kirk Cousins, Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Stefon Diggs, or Todd Gurley on Thursday Night Football, you're Fantasy football team is already sitting pretty for Week 4. But who goes off on Sunday and Monday? And what players can ruin your matchup? In order to figure out who to sit and who to start with confidence in Week 4, you need proven, unbiased Fantasy football rankings. They'll tell who which players are primed to explode and which players will be colossal busts. Before making the final call on who to start and who to sit, you'll want to see the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model best pinpointed where every player would finish each week, which could literally be the difference between winning your matchup or going home with a loss.

Last week, the model was high on Rams wide receiver Robert Woods. The result: Woods exploded for 104 yards and two touchdowns against the Chargers, and anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a Week 3 victory.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings. One player the model absolutely loves this week: Giants wide receiver Sterling Shephard.

Shepard caught six of seven targets for 80 yards and a touchdown against the Texans on Sunday. He should also see more targets this week with Giants tight end Evan Engram sidelined with a knee injury, and he gets a dream matchup against the New Orleans Saints, who allow a league-worst 11.2 yards per pass attempt.

Shepard is still available in over 25 percent of CBS Sports Leagues, and the model says he'll give you the similar production as top-tier receivers like Golden Tate, Will Fuller, and Tyreek Hill. Start him with confidence this week against the Saints.

And a massive shocker: Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, a top-five player at his position according to market value, struggles in a big way this week and finishes well out of the top 10. He's a player to put on your bench for Sunday Night Football against the Ravens.

The second-year receiver has 27 catches for 356 yards and a touchdown through three weeks, but faces several huge challenges in Week 4. He's battling an abdominal injury that has already cost him practice time this week, and even if he is fully cleared to play, he takes on an elite Baltimore defense that is ranked No. 2 in the NFL against the pass. Although he scored in his lone game last season against the Ravens, he only saw four targets.

Even though Smith-Schuster has been a breakout player thus far, don't expect that trend to continue this week under these circumstances. He's a player you'll want to steer completely clear of.

