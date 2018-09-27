Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 4: Model that beat experts says start Sterling Shepard, sit Kirk Cousins

Week 4 of the Fantasy football season is here, and it's time to make lineup decisions that could make or break your season. And it's the first week of byes, with the Panthers and Redskins both idle, so there are fewer players to choose from. This week, can you trust AJ Green, who's suffering from an injury to his pelvis? Are the Bills for real? And are all 49ers' skill position players hands-off in CJ Beathard's first start? If you need a leg-up over your league, SportsLine's advanced computer model just revealed its Week 4 Fantasy football rankings to help you with your thought start/sit decisions.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model best pinpointed where every player would finish each week, which could literally be the difference between winning your matchup or going home with a loss.

Last week, the model was high on Rams wide receiver Robert Woods. The result: Woods exploded for 104 yards and two touchdowns against the Chargers, and anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a Week 3 victory.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings. One player the model absolutely loves this week: Giants wide receiver Sterling Shephard.

Shepard caught six of seven targets for 80 yards and a touchdown against the Texans on Sunday. He should also see more targets this week with Giants tight end Evan Engram sidelined with a knee injury, and he gets a dream matchup against the New Orleans Saints, who allow a league-worst 11.2 yards per pass attempt.

Shepard is still available in over 25 percent of CBS Sports Leagues, and the model says he'll give you the similar production as top-tier receivers like Brandin Cooks, Golden Tate and Stefon Diggs. Start him with confidence this week against the Saints.

And a massive shocker: Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, the third-ranked quarterback according to market value, stumbles big-time against the Rams on Thursday Night Football and finishes well outside the top 10. He's a player to bench in Week 4.

The Rams' defense has given up just two touchdown passes all season and is allowing the fewest points per game in the NFL at 12. And Cousins is coming off an underwhelming performance in Week 3 against the Bills that saw him commit three turnovers. He's a player you'll want to avoid this week.

