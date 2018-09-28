Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 4: Model that beat experts says start Sterling Shepard, sit Ryan Fitzpatrick

Injuries might determine if you win or lose your Week 4 Fantasy matchup. Inserting a player in your lineup dealing with an injury always comes with some risk. Just ask anyone who started Dalvin Cook on Thursday and watched as he was in and out of the lineup. Players like Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (knee), Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (knee), and Bengals receiver A.J. Green (groin) are just a few of the players who could make or break your team in Week 4. But before you make the final call on who to start and who to sit this week, you'll want to see the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model best pinpointed where every player would finish each week, which could literally be the difference between winning your matchup or going home with a loss.

Last week, the model was high on Rams wide receiver Robert Woods. The result: Woods exploded for 104 yards and two touchdowns against the Chargers, and anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a Week 3 victory.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings. One player the model absolutely loves this week: Giants wide receiver Sterling Shephard.

Shepard caught six of seven targets for 80 yards and a touchdown against the Texans on Sunday. He should also see more targets this week with Giants tight end Evan Engram sidelined with a knee injury, and he gets a dream matchup against the New Orleans Saints, who allow a league-worst 11.2 yards per pass attempt.

Shepard is still available in over 25 percent of CBS Sports Leagues, and the model says he'll give you the similar production as top-tier receivers like Brandin Cooks, Golden Tate and Stefon Diggs. Start him with confidence this week against the Saints.

And a massive shocker: Buccaneers QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, who leads the NFL with 1,230 passing yards, stumbles big-time this week against the Bears and finishes well outside the top 15. He's a player to bench in Week 4.

The Bears' defense enters Sunday's game as one of the top units in the entire league. In fact, Chicago's defense has recorded five interceptions, 14 sacks, two touchdowns and seven forced fumbles through three games this season. They're also allowing fewer than 19 points per game, good for eighth in the NFL. And Fitzpatrick has turned the ball over four times in his last two games, which includes a three-interception performance in Week 3. He's a player you'll want to avoid this week.

