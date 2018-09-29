Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 4: Model that beat experts says start Ted Ginn, sit JuJu Smith-Schuster

Week 4 of the NFL season is already here and Fantasy football owners know that Sunday will go a long way in shaping the playoff picture in your league. If you're 0-3, a loss could put you out of contention. And if you're 3-0, a win keeps you in the running for a Fantasy football title. There are plenty of question marks this week as well, like Leonard Fournette's availability and how effective Josh Rosen will be in his first NFL start. Can you trust Carson Wentz against an underrated Titans defense? And will Tom Brady rebound after a soul-crushing loss? Before you lock in your lineups for Week 4, check out the Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model best pinpointed where every player would finish each week, which could literally be the difference between winning your matchup or going home with a loss.

Last week, the model was high on Rams wide receiver Robert Woods. The result: Woods exploded for 104 yards and two touchdowns against the Chargers, and anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a Week 3 victory.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings. One player the model absolutely loves this week: Saints WR Ted Ginn Jr.

Often viewed as a boom-or-bust Fantasy option because of his stature and speed, Ginn has actually caught touchdown passes in two of three games this season. His success hasn't been contingent solely on chunk plays in the passing game either. Ginn has 12 receptions for 135 yards, but owns just one catch of more than 40 yards. He's becoming a regular part of the Saints' passing game, which has aired it out this season more than usual with RB Mark Ingram suspended.

Ginn is still available in over 35 percent of CBS Sports leagues and SportsLine's Week 4 Fantasy football rankings say he'll outscore established Fantasy receivers like Amari Cooper and Marvin Jones on Sunday.

And a massive shocker: Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, a top-five player at his position according to market value, struggles in a big way this week and finishes well out of the top 10. He's a player to put on your bench for Sunday Night Football against the Ravens.

The second-year receiver has 27 catches for 356 yards and a touchdown through three weeks, but faces several huge challenges in Week 4. He's battling an abdominal injury that has already cost him practice time this week, and even if he is fully cleared to play, he takes on an elite Baltimore defense that's ranked No. 2 in the NFL against the pass. Although he scored in his lone game last season against the Ravens, he only saw four targets.

Even though Smith-Schuster has been a breakout player thus far, don't expect that trend to continue this week under these circumstances. He's a player you'll want to steer completely clear of.

