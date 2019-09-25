Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 4: Model that beat experts says start Wayne Gallman, sit Adam Thielen

Surviving the Fantasy football season is about creating enough depth to endure the onslaught of injuries. Week 3 was another tough one on the NFL injury news front and turned Fantasy football rankings upside-down. Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy suffered an ankle injury just as he seemed to be establishing himself in Kansas City, while Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton missed the second half of Indianapolis' win over Atlanta because of a quad injury. Both linger as major question marks moving forward. Giants all-world running back Saquon Barkley will miss four to eight weeks with a high-ankle sprain, moving Wayne Gallman up the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings. But who should be among your Week 4 Fantasy football picks? And which players will sink your season? You'll want to see the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine before setting your lineups.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position despite being started in less than 50 percent of leagues. The result: Winston threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns against the Giants, finishing as the overall QB5. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its 2019 Fantasy football rankings for Week 4 of the NFL season. One player the model is high on this week: Giants running back Wayne Gallman. The former Clemson star won''t replace all of Barkley's production, but with the Giants starter out four to eight weeks and only one other running back on the current roster (Elijhaa Penny), he's in position to receive plenty of touches in the coming weeks.

With Barkley dominating such a large percentage of the opportunities in 2018, Gallman didn't do much, but in 2017, but he put up a respectable 669 yards from scrimmage on 145 touches as the 1B option to Orleans Darkwa. Gallman has also proven himself to be a capable receiver out of the backfield with 34 catches in 2017 and 66 in three years in Clemson's running back rotation.

Despite the emergence of Daniel Jones, the Giants figure to be playing from behind plenty over the next two months, which positions Gallman for plenty of opportunities. SportsLine's Week 4 Fantasy football rankings list him as the No. 26 running back for Week 4, a high-end RB3, even though he's owned in just six percent of CBS Sports leagues.

And a massive shocker: Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, who's recorded a touchdown catch in two of his first three games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25.

Thielen put up solid numbers in Minnesota's victory against the Raiders on Sunday, finishing with three receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown and adding a one-yard rushing score. However, Thielen and the Vikings must travel Soldier Field this week to face the Bears, who feature an extremely disruptive defense that is giving up just 13 points per game.

Plus, Thielen has struggled mightily against Chicago in recent years, failing to score a touchdown while recording fewer than 70 yards receiving in his last six meetings against the Bears. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 4 and is squarely out of the WR1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 4 Fantasy football rankings. This player could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 4 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.