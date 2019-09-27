Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 4: Model that crushed experts says start D.J. Chark, sit Adam Thielen

Running back is the lifeblood of Fantasy football, and anyone who took a chance drafting Chargers running back Melvin Gordon was rewarded this week with news that he would end his holdout and return to the team. Gordon won't play this week, which means he shouldn't appear in your Week 4 Fantasy football rankings. That means Austin Ekeler is a reliable workhorse for at least one more week. Ekeler will continue to be among the top Fantasy football picks on Sunday as the Chargers face the struggling Dolphins in Miami. However, if you're not lucky enough to have Gordon and are instead saddled with Saquon Barkley's ankle injury or have Le'Veon Bell, Matt Breida, or Raheem Mostert on bye, you probably have difficult decisions to make this week. That's why you'll want to see the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine before deciding who to start or sit at running back or any other position.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position despite being started in less than 50 percent of leagues. The result: Winston threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns against the Giants, finishing as the overall QB5. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its 2019 Fantasy football rankings for Week 4 of the NFL season. One player the model is high on this week: Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark. The second-round pick out of LSU was largely an afterthought last season, catching 14 passes for 174 yards on 32 targets. However, he's taken a major step forward and is enjoying an expanded role with Donte Moncrief in Pittsburgh and Keelan Cole seeing his snaps slashed.

Chark has hauled in a touchdown in all three games this season and now has 15 catches for 277 yards and three scores. This week, he'll go up against a Broncos secondary that could be without Bryce Callahan and Kareem Jackson. That should empower Gardner Minshew to take chances downfield on Sunday, and Chark should be the biggest benefactor since he averages 14.9 air yards per reception. That's why SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings list him as the No. 25 wide receiver for Week 4 even though he's only owned in 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

And a massive shocker: Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, who's recorded a touchdown catch in two of his first three games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25.

Thielen put up solid numbers in Minnesota's victory against the Raiders on Sunday, finishing with three receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown and adding a one-yard rushing score. However, Thielen and the Vikings must travel Soldier Field this week to face the Bears, who feature an extremely disruptive defense that is giving up just 13 points per game.

Plus, Thielen has struggled mightily against Chicago in recent years, failing to score a touchdown while recording fewer than 70 yards receiving in his last six meetings against the Bears. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 4 and is squarely out of the WR1 conversation.

