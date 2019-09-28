Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 4: Model that crushed experts says start Mason Rudolph, sit Adam Thielen

Exploiting matchups is the key to creating your weekly Fantasy football rankings, and owners who have seen their players take on the Miami Dolphins have seen plenty of big returns this year. Game flow is important too, so it's important to consider that Chargers running back Austin Ekeler could have week-winning upside since he's in line to see extended action with Los Angeles favored by 15.5 points against Miami. Ekeler will also be among the top Fantasy football picks this week since Melvin Gordon just returned to the team from his holdout and Justin Jackson is sidelined with a calf injury. Then there's Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, who will be without all-world running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), but faces a barely-there Redskins defense that's been flamed for nine passing touchdowns this season. Who else should be high up in your Week 4 Fantasy football rankings? SportsLine's proven computer model has simulated all the action and revealed its latest Week 4 Fantasy football picks. These proven projections can help you make the right start-sit decisions and navigate the Fantasy football waiver wire.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position despite being started in less than 50 percent of leagues. The result: Winston threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns against the Giants, finishing as the overall QB5. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its 2019 Fantasy football rankings for Week 4 of the NFL season. One player the model is high on this week: Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

The second-year pro out of Oklahoma State was called into action when Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) went down for the year in Week 2. Rudolph was 14-of-27 for 174 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in his first start against the 49ers last week. And while those numbers didn't blow Fantasy owners away, the model is calling for a breakout performance against the Bengals in Week 4. Cincinnati is giving up almost 20 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks and was torched in Week 2 by Jimmy Garoppolo, who put up 296 yards and three touchdowns.

That's why SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings list Rudolph as a top-12 quarterback in Week 4, a QB1, ahead of players like Tom Brady and Jameis Winston, even though he's owned in only 33 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

And a massive shocker: Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, who's recorded a touchdown catch in two of his first three games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25.

Thielen put up solid numbers in Minnesota's victory against the Raiders on Sunday, finishing with three receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown and adding a one-yard rushing score. However, Thielen and the Vikings must travel Soldier Field this week to face the Bears, who feature an extremely disruptive defense that is giving up just 13 points per game.

Plus, Thielen has struggled mightily against Chicago in recent years, failing to score a touchdown while recording fewer than 70 yards receiving in his last six meetings against the Bears. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 4 and is squarely out of the WR1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 4 Fantasy football rankings. This player could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 4 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.