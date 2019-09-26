Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 4: Model that crushed experts says start Terry McLaurin, sit Adam Thielen

Through 3 weeks of the 2019 NFL schedule, Patrick Mahomes has dominated. The third-year Chiefs quarterback and reigning NFL MVP leads the league with 1,195 passing yards, 217 ahead of Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, and 10 touchdowns. He's remained a fixture atop Week 4 Fantasy football rankings as a result. Last season, Mahomes went off in the first three weeks for 13 touchdowns en route to 50 for the season. Mahomes and Kansas City are in action on Sunday against the Lions, who are 22nd in the NFL in pass defense so far this season. Which of Mahomes' pass-catchers should be among your Week 4 Fantasy football picks? And how should you approach Kansas City's banged-up backfield? For those answers, you'll want to see SportsLine's Week 4 Fantasy football rankings. They'll help you navigate your free agent pool, the Fantasy football waiver wire, trade block, and every sit-start decision.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position despite being started in less than 50 percent of leagues. The result: Winston threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns against the Giants, finishing as the overall QB5. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its 2019 Fantasy football rankings for Week 4 of the NFL season. One player the model is high on this week: Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

While the Redskins may be woeful so far in 2019, McLaurin has been a bright spot. The rookie third-round pick from Ohio State has been quietly effective, catching 16 passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns. He has also been consistent, hauling in five passes for 125 yards and a score in the opener against the Eagles, then five receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown against Dallas. Last week, he posted a 6-70-1 stat line against a stout Bears defense. Projected to catch 85 passes for 1,371 yards and 16 TDs, McLaurin would earn Rookie of the Year attention if he keeps the current pace.

Regardless of who's at quarterback, Washington will try to get the ball in McLaurin's hands all season. McLaurin is a deep threat who could score at any time, constantly giving him week-winning upside. SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings for Week 4 list him as the No 14 wide receiver, a high-end WR2, even though he's being started in less than 20 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

And a massive shocker: Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, who's recorded a touchdown catch in two of his first three games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25.

Thielen put up solid numbers in Minnesota's victory against the Raiders on Sunday, finishing with three receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown and adding a one-yard rushing score. However, Thielen and the Vikings must travel Soldier Field this week to face the Bears, who feature an extremely disruptive defense that is giving up just 13 points per game.

Plus, Thielen has struggled mightily against Chicago in recent years, failing to score a touchdown while recording fewer than 70 yards receiving in his last six meetings against the Bears. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 4 and is squarely out of the WR1 conversation.

