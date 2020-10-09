Watch Now: NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs And Packers Claim Top Two Spots ( 3:41 )

Running back depth has been tested by major Fantasy football injuries through the first several weeks of the season. Browns star Nick Chubb was the latest tailback to go down after he sprained his MCL in Week 4. Chubb was put on injured reserve and will miss at least six weeks, opening the door for former Pro Bowler Kareem Hunt to soar up the Fantasy football rankings. Jaguars running back James Robinson has also been a pleasant surprise, putting up 446 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns through four weeks.

Hunt has a tough matchup against a stingy Colts defense this week, but Robinson will attack a Houston defense that ranks dead-last in rushing yards allowed, potentially making him one of the most popular Fantasy football picks. Before locking in your Week 5 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 5 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Packers tight end Robert Tonyan, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Tonyan hauled in six passes for 98 yards and three touchdowns against the Falcons. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 5

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Panthers running back Mike Davis. The journeyman running back was thrust into the starting role when Christian McCaffrey suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 2 and he's made the most of the opportunity ever since. Davis has received 21 touches in the last two games and produced 202 yards from scrimmage with two scores.

Game flow always makes running back decisions difficult, but Davis has been extremely involved in the passing attack. He has been targeted 23 times in the last three weeks and has 21 catches for 146 yards and a touchdown to show for it. This week, SportsLine ranks Davis as a top-10 running back against a Falcons defense that has allowed at least 15 points in standard Fantasy leagues to No. 1 running backs in three of four games this season.

And a massive shocker: Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker, who caught 10 passes for 110 yards last week against the Seahawks, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 30 at his position. Parker is coming off his best performance of the season, securing 10 of 12 targets for 110 yards in the Dolphins' 31-23 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

The veteran receiver now boasts an excellent 82.8 percent catch rate on his 29 targets through four games. However, Parker and the Dolphins face a stiff test on the road against the 49ers on Sunday.

San Francisco's defense is giving up just 184 yards per game through the air thus far this season, which ranks second in the league. In addition, the 49ers have yet to allow more than one touchdown pass in a single game through their first four contests this season. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Parker is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 5.

How to set your Week 5 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 5 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.