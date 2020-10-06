Watch Now: NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs And Packers Claim Top Two Spots ( 3:41 )

Injuries to big-name running backs will certainly shake up the Week 5 Fantasy football rankings. Browns running back Nick Chubb suffered a right MCL sprain against the Cowboys, the severity of which is now expected to sideline him for roughly six weeks. Meanwhile, Chargers running back Austin Ekeler suffered a hamstring injury against the Buccaneers and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks. Injuries to those Fantasy football studs puts Joshua Kelley and Kareem Hunt in line to handle increased workloads.

Are Kelly and Hunt players that you can trust this week? A reliable set of Week 5 Fantasy football rankings can help answer those types of questions and assist in your Week 5 Fantasy football start-sit decisions, trade evaluations or even help you find a gem in the free-agent pool the rest of your league may have missed. Before locking in your Week 5 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 5 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Packers tight end Robert Tonyan, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Tonyan hauled in six passes for 98 yards and three touchdowns against the Falcons. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 5

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson. Anderson is coming off a strong showing in Carolina's win against the Cardinals, hauling in eight of 11 targets for 99 receiving yards. The 27-year-old is off to a great start in his first season with the Panthers, having already accumulated 28 receptions for 377 yards and a touchdown through the first quarter of Carolina's regular-season.

Now, Anderson gets an extremely advantageous matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5. Atlanta's defense ranks 31st in the NFL in total yards (448.3) and passing yards (341.5) per game, which bodes well for Anderson's Fantasy value on Sunday. SportsLine's model ranks Anderson as a rock-solid WR1 this week against the Falcons.

And a massive shocker: Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker, who caught 10 passes for 110 yards last week against the Seahawks, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 30 at his position. Parker is coming off his best performance of the season, securing 10 of 12 targets for 110 yards in the Dolphins' 31-23 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday. The veteran receiver now boasts an excellent 82.8 percent catch rate on his 29 targets through four games. However, Parker and the Dolphins face a stiff test on the road against the 49ers on Sunday.

San Francisco's defense is giving up just 184 yards per game through the air thus far this season, which ranks second in the league. In addition, the 49ers have yet to allow more than one touchdown pass in a single game through their first four contests this season. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Parker is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 5.

How to set your Week 5 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 5 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.