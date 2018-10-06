Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 5: Model that beat experts says start Austin Ekeler, sit Patrick Mahomes

Deciding who to start and who to sit is a tough decision for any Fantasy football owner. Can you trust Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, and Kareem Hunt this week against the Jaguars, the league's top defense? What should you do with players like Lamar Miller (chest), Marvin Jones (ankle), and Dalvin Cook (hamstring), who are all dealing with injuries? And how will Alvin Kamara fare now that fellow running back Mark Ingram is back from suspension? Before setting your lineups, make sure to see the Week 5 Fantasy Football rankings from SportsLine's Projection Model.

When it comes to ranking players, their advanced computer model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was high on Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp. The result: Kupp exploded for 162 yards and two touchdowns against the Vikings, and anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a Week 4 victory.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy Football rankings for Week 5 of the NFL season.

One player the model loves this week in its Fantasy football rankings: Chargers RB Austin Ekeler, who is still available in over 10 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Ekeler has proven his versatility out of the backfield over the first four weeks of the season. He enters Week 5 averaging over 6.5 yards per carry and 12.5 yards per reception. He has also recorded a touchdown in both of L.A.'s home games this season. Ekeler gets an ideal matchup at home against the Raiders on Sunday, as Oakland's defense is giving up over 5.5 yards per carry and almost 140 rushing yards per game, which ranks in the bottom third of the league. Start him with confidence this week and watch the points rain down.

And a massive shocker: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stumbles big-time this week against the Jaguars and finishes well outside the top 10. He's a player to bench in Week 5.

The Jaguars' defense has given up just four touchdown passes all season and is also allowing the fewest points per game at just 14. And Mahomes has yet to face a defense ranked in the top 15 in his young career.

