Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 5: Model that beat experts says start Chris Godwin, sit Aaron Rodgers

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, saying he'd finish outside the top 25 at his position. The result: Thielen recorded just two catches for six yards. Anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 5 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin.

Godwin had been on the verge of a breakout performance all season long, and he came through in a week-winning way against the Rams last Sunday, putting together a massive 12-172-2 receiving line that made him one of the top Fantasy performers of the entire slate. And while the 12 catches was easily a season-high, it marked the third time in four weeks he found the end zone, so that's a trend Fantasy players can begin to rely on.

Still, Godwin is only being started in 50 percent of CBS Sports leagues and is the No. 22 overall receiver based on ownership rank. SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings for Week 5 are calling for another big performance from Godwin against the Saints, saying he'll finish the week as the No. 6 receiver, ahead of players like Michael Thomas and Odell Beckham Jr.

And a massive shocker: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who threw for 422 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Eagles, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15.

Rodgers had a strong showing in Green Bay's home defeat against the Eagles last week, completing 34-of-53 passes for 422 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He was also able to find success running the ball too, rushing five times for 46 yards.

However, Rodgers and the Packers now travel to Dallas to face a Cowboys defense that hasn't given up a passing touchdown in their last two games. In fact, the Cowboys' defense ranks in the top 10 against the pass, allowing opponents an average of just 221.8 yards through the air. Rodgers is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 5 and squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

