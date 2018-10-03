Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 5: Model that beat experts says start Geronimo Allison, sit Patrick Mahomes

There are plenty of difficult decisions to make up and down the board entering Week 5 of the NFL season. With Leonard Fournette out with an injured hamstring, Joe Mixon potentially returning from knee surgery, and Jordan Howard on bye, setting your Week 5 Fantasy football lineups could be a challenge. Finding proven Week 5 Fantasy football rankings you can trust could be the difference between a win or a loss this week. That's why you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Their model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking and was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could certainly be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was high on Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp. The result: Kupp exploded for 162 yards and two touchdowns against the Vikings, and anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a Week 4 victory.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy Football rankings for Week 5 of the NFL season.

One player the model loves this week: Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison.

Currently started in just 40 percent of CBS Sports leagues and still available in nearly 30 percent, Allison will be a fringe WR1 this week against the Lions, according to the model. He has at least 64 yards receiving in every game this season and two touchdowns. Assuming he's cleared from a concussion sustained last Sunday, he'll feast against a Lions defense that has given up seven passing touchdowns this season.

The Lions may be without their top edge rusher (Ziggy Ansah), their top cornerback (Darius Slay), and two other extremely valuable members of their secondary (Quandre Diggs and Tavon Wilson). Facing an under-manned defense, Allison is in position to up big numbers with Randall Cobb likely out again with a hamstring injury.

And a massive shocker: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stumbles big-time this week against the Jaguars and finishes well outside the top 10. He's a player to bench in Week 5.

The Jaguars' defense has given up just four touchdown passes all season and is also allowing the fewest points per game at just 14. And Mahomes has yet to face a defense ranked in the top 15 in his young career.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of the Week 5 Fantasy Football rankings.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 5 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.