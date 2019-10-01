Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 5: Model that beat experts says start Jordan Howard, sit Aaron Rodgers

The first quarter of the 2019 NFL schedule is officially in the books, and now fans everywhere are frantically searching for Fantasy football rankings for the NFL's next round of games. If you're setting your Week 5 Fantasy football picks, thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, saying he'd finish outside the top 25 at his position. The result: Thielen recorded just two catches for six yards. Anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 5 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Eagles running back Jordan Howard.

Howard is coming off his best performance as a member of the Eagles. The 24-year-old running back had 15 carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns while also recording three catches for 28 yards and another score in the Eagles' 34-27 win over the Packers last Thursday. Howard has now seen his carries increase in each contest this season, while his receptions, receiving yards and targets against Green Bay were all season-highs. Now, Howard gets a mouthwatering matchup in Week 5 against a New York Jets defense that that is giving up over 375 yards per game this season.

The model says Howard will finish in the top 20 at his position even though he's being started in less than 10 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Start him with confidence this week against the Jets.

And a massive shocker: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who threw for 422 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Eagles, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15.

Rodgers had a strong showing in Green Bay's home defeat against the Eagles last week, completing 34-of-53 passes for 422 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He was also able to find success running the ball too, rushing five times for 46 yards.

However, Rodgers and the Packers now travel to Dallas to face a Cowboys defense that hasn't given up a passing touchdown in their last two games. In fact, the Cowboys' defense ranks in the top 10 against the pass, allowing opponents an average of just 221.8 yards through the air. Rodgers is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 5 and squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

