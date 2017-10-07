Fantasy Football Rankings Week 5: Model that beat experts says start Latavius Murray

If you're setting your Week 5 Fantasy Football lineups, thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.



When it comes to ranking players, their model outperformed human experts last season by 25 percent when there was a big difference in ranking -- four spots for a QB, seven for a RB and nine for a WR.



Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was all over Bills TE Charles Clay against the Falcons. The result: five catches for a whopping 112 yards. It also warned that Derek Carr would face-plant. The result: Carr struggled to amass 143 yards before exiting with a back injury.



One player the model loves this week: Vikings RB Latavius Murray. He may still be available on your waiver wire, and will see an increased role in Minnesota after rookie RB Dalvin Cook suffered a torn ACL last week against the Lions. This week, the Vikings play the Bears, who have allowed a running back to score in all four games this season.

A player to sit this week: Raiders WR Amari Cooper. Now with E.J. Manuel throwing him the ball, look for regression from Cooper, who has struggled with drops this season. Manuel was just 11-for-17 for 106 yards and a pick in relief of Derek Carr last week. Carr's 2-6 week recovery means a massive downgrade for all Raiders skill position players until he's back under center.

SportsLine's advanced projection model is calling for Cooper to catch just four passes for 52 yards. Instead of Cooper, target Dolphins receivers like DeVante Parker and Jarvis Landry, who face the Titans' sieve-like secondary.

One surprise: Lions RB Ameer Abdullah will put up RB1 numbers this week. He's SportsLine's 12th-ranked running back and is coming off a season-high 94 rushing yards and a TD last week. Abdullah had more targets than Theo Riddick in Week 4 and could continue to see an expanded role at home against Carolina.



The model is also calling for a shocker at QB to crack the Fantasy Football rankings top five. No one is talking about him, and he's likely sitting on your waiver wire right now.



So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 5 Fantasy Football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 5, all from the model that outperformed experts big-time last season, and find out.