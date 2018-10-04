Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 5: Model that beat experts says start Ricky Seals-Jones, sit Patrick Mahomes

Week 5 of the NFL season is officially here and Fantasy football owners everywhere are searching for a needed victory as the playoff picture begins taking shape. If you're 0-4 or 1-3, a loss means you may need to win out to make the playoffs. If you're 4-0 or 3-1, a win means you're sitting pretty in the standings. With difficult decisions compliments of a slew of injuries at the skill positions, setting your lineup will be a challenge. With players like Geronimo Allison, Joe Mixon and Will Fuller all in limbo, you'll need a solid set of Week 5 Fantasy football rankings to help guide your decisions. Before you make any choices, check out the Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's Projection Model.

When it comes to ranking players, their advanced computer model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was high on Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp. The result: Kupp exploded for 162 yards and two touchdowns against the Vikings, and anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a Week 4 victory.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy Football rankings for Week 5 of the NFL season.

One player the model loves this week: Cardinals tight end Ricky Seals-Jones.

Owned in less than 30 percent of CBS Sports leagues, Seals-Jones will be a top-12 tight end this week, according to the model, making him a back-end TE1. He has an eye-popping matchup against the 49ers, who have surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends of any NFL defense.

The model projects Seals-Jones to have a strong chance of getting into the end zone on Sunday, just as he did against the Bears in Week 3. Even better, if you're in need of a tight end in the long-run, Seals-Jones has the fifth-easiest remaining Fantasy schedule for tight ends and the fourth-easiest schedule for tight ends over the next three weeks. He's an excellent fill-in for owners of Trey Burton and Cameron Brate in Week 5.

And a massive shocker: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stumbles big-time this week against the Jaguars and finishes well outside the top 10. He's a player to bench in Week 5.

The Jaguars' defense has given up just four touchdown passes all season and is also allowing the fewest points per game at just 14. And Mahomes has yet to face a defense ranked in the top 15 in his young career.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of the Week 5 Fantasy Football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 5 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.