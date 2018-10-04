Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 5: Model that beat experts says start Sterling Shepard, sit Patrick Mahomes

Can you trust Josh Gordon on Thursday Night Football against the Patriots? Is TJ Yeldon a must-start this week with Leonard Fournette (hamstring) out? And with the likely return of Joe Mixon (knee), is Giovani Bernard officially bench material? There are plenty of storylines to navigate before setting your lineups. In order to exploit matchups, injury situations, and streaks, you need proven Week 5 Fantasy football rankings like the ones you'll find at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their advanced computer model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was high on Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp. The result: Kupp exploded for 162 yards and two touchdowns against the Vikings, and anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a Week 4 victory.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy Football rankings for Week 5 of the NFL season.

One player the model loves this week: Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard. He's missed practice time this week with a back injury, but reports indicate he'll be a full go on Sunday.

Shepard caught all 10 of his targets for 77 yards and a touchdown against the Saints last week and has recorded at least 75 yards and a touchdown in his last two games. This week, he's in line for even more targets because Giants tight end Evan Engram is out with a sprained MCL. Sterling also gets a dream matchup against the Panthers, who were torched by Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd for 132 yards and a touchdown in Week 3. Carolina has also yielded productive box scores to receivers like Calvin Ridley (4-64-1) and Cole Beasley (7-73).

Shepard is still available in over 10 percent of CBS Sports Leagues, and the model says he'll give you better production than wideouts such as Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs and Amari Cooper. Start him with confidence this week against the Panthers.

And a massive shocker: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stumbles big-time this week against the Jaguars and finishes well outside the top 10. He's a player to bench in Week 5.

The Jaguars' defense has given up just four touchdown passes all season and is also allowing the fewest points per game at just 14. And Mahomes has yet to face a defense ranked in the top 15 in his young career.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of the Week 5 Fantasy Football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 5 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.