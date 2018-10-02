Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 5: Model that beat experts says start T.J. Yeldon, sit Patrick Mahomes

If you are setting your Week 5 Fantasy Football lineups, thinking about trades or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy Football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was high on Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp. The result: Kupp exploded for 162 yards and two touchdowns against the Vikings, and anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a Week 4 victory.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy Football rankings for Week 5 of the NFL season.

One player the model loves this week: Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon.

Yeldon went off for 100 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns against the Jets on Sunday and gets an ideal matchup this week against a Chiefs defense that ranks dead last in the NFL in yards allowed. Leonard Fournette will likely sit once again with a hamstring injury, making Yeldon the lead back. Yeldon is owned in less than 70 percent of CBS Sports Leagues, but SportsLine's model says he'll finish as a top-10 running back this week. Start him with confidence against the Chiefs.

And a massive shocker: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stumbles big-time this week against the Jaguars and finishes well outside the top 10. He's a player to bench in Week 5.

The Jaguars' defense has given up just four touchdown passes all season and is also allowing the fewest points per game at just 14. And Mahomes has yet to face a defense ranked in the top 15 in his young career.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of the Week 5 Fantasy Football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

