Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 5: Model that beat experts says start Tyler Boyd, sit Patrick Mahomes

The first four weeks of the NFL season have come and gone. Whether your team got off to a hot start or has stumbled out of the gates, Week 5 gives you a shot at earning a victory. A win this week can be the difference between making a deep run or going home empty-handed at the end of the season. October will set the tone for fantasy championships, so it's more important than ever to use optimal Week 5 Fantasy football rankings to help you decide who to sit and who to start. Before you lock in your Fantasy football lineups, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

When it comes to ranking players, their advanced computer model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was high on Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp. The result: Kupp exploded for 162 yards and two touchdowns against the Vikings, and anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a Week 4 victory.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy Football rankings for Week 5 of the NFL season.

One player the model loves this week: Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd, who caught 11-of-15 targets for 100 yards against the Falcons last week.

Boyd is quickly building a solid rapport with Bengals' quarterback Andy Dalton. In fact, no other Bengal saw more than eight targets against the Falcons. Boyd has produced huge numbers over the past three weeks too, recording 323 yards and two touchdowns total.

Boyd is expected to be highly involved in the Bengals' passing game again in Week 5 after tight end Tyler Eifert suffered a season-ending ankle injury last week. The model says Boyd will give you similar production as receivers like Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill and Marvin Jones in Week 5. Start him with confidence against the Dolphins , who allowed almost 300 yards passing and three receiving touchdowns to Tom Brady and the Patriots in their last game.

And a massive shocker: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stumbles big-time this week against the Jaguars and finishes well outside the top 10. He's a player to bench in Week 5.

The Jaguars' defense has given up just four touchdown passes all season and is also allowing the fewest points per game at just 14. And Mahomes has yet to face a defense ranked in the top 15 in his young career.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of the Week 5 Fantasy Football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

