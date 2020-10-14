Watch Now: Raiders Get Little Love in Latest Power Rankings ( 1:22 )

Injuries to Dak Prescott, Dalvin Cook and Sammy Watkins will shake up the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings. Prescott suffered a gruesome ankle injury against the Giants and he'll miss the remainder of the season. Meanwhile, Cook suffered an adductor strain against the Seahawks and is expected to miss Sunday's matchup against the Falcons. Fantasy football injuries like those puts Andy Dalton and Alexander Mattison in line to handle increased workloads.

Where will Dalton and Mattison land in the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings? A reliable set of Week 6 Fantasy football picks can help answer those types of questions and assist in your Fantasy football start-sit decisions, trade evaluations or even help you find a gem in the free agent pool the rest of your league may have missed. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the latest Week 6 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Metcalf hauled in six passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns against the Vikings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 6

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder. He is coming off a strong showing in New York's defeat against the Cardinals, hauling in eight of 10 targets for 116 yards and a touchdown. The 27-year-old is off to a blistering start this season, having already accumulated 22 receptions for 335 yards and two touchdowns in just three games.

Now, Crowder gets an extremely advantageous matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Week 6. Miami's defense ranks in the bottom half of the league in total yards (379.6) and passing yards (253.6) per game, which bodes well for Crowder's Fantasy value. In fact, the model ranks Crowder as a rock solid WR1 this week against against the Dolphins.

And a massive shocker: Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who threw for 359 yards and three touchdowns last week against the Jaguars, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15 at his position. Watson is coming off his best performance of the season, completing 71.4 percent of his passes for over 350 yards and three scores in Houston's victory over Jacksonville. Watson has now thrown two or more touchdowns in each of his last three games. However, Watson and the Texans face a stiff test on the road against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Tennessee's defense has recorded multiple interceptions in three consecutive games this season. In addition, Watson has failed to eclipse 250 passing yards in his last two outings against the Titans. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Watson is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 6.

How to set your Week 6 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 6 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.