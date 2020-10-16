Watch Now: Raiders Get Little Love in Latest Power Rankings ( 1:22 )

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has gone from being a bridge to Tua Tagovailoa to enjoying one of his best seasons as a pro. Fitzpatrick has thrown for 1,344 yards and seven touchdowns to help the Dolphins to a 2-3 start, while his 70.6 completion percentage is the best among his 15 seasons and also 10 points over his career average. Fitzpatrick's resurgence has boosted him up the Fantasy football rankings each week.

Fitzpatrick shined for owners last week against San Francisco, passing for 350 yards and three touchdowns in a 43-17 blowout victory.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Metcalf hauled in six passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns against the Vikings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 6

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. The 12-year veteran has completed 60.6 percent of his passes so far this season for 1,017 yards and eight touchdowns. Stafford is coming off a 35-29 loss to the Saints in which he threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns.

The only game in which Stafford hasn't thrown at least two TDs so far this season was the opener against the Bears, but in that game he threw for 297 yards, his best single-game total thus far.

Stafford and the Lions will face the Jaguars on Sunday, a team that is 29th in the NFL in pass defense, allowing 280.2 yards per game in the air. SportsLine's model sees Stafford shining against Jacksonville, ranking him solidly inside the top 10 quarterbacks.

And a massive shocker: Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who threw for 359 yards and three touchdowns last week against the Jaguars, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15 at his position. Watson is coming off his best performance of the season, completing 71.4 percent of his passes for over 350 yards and three scores in Houston's victory over Jacksonville. Watson has now thrown two or more touchdowns in each of his last three games. However, Watson and the Texans face a stiff test on the road against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Tennessee's defense has recorded multiple interceptions in three consecutive games this season. In addition, Watson has failed to eclipse 250 passing yards in his last two outings against the Titans. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Watson is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 6.

How to set your Week 6 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory?