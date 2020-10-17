Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Le'Veon Bell signs with the Chiefs ( 2:19 )

Even though we're only five weeks into the 2020 NFL season, the Fantasy football injuries have taken their toll. Last week, we saw Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott lost for the season to a gruesome ankle injury. Prescott being out doesn't just impact his owners, but it also impacts CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup with the offensive changing to fit Andy Dalton's skillset. Where should every Cowboys player be in your Week 6 Fantasy football rankings?

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Metcalf hauled in six passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns against the Vikings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

One player the model is extremely high on this week: 49ers running back Raheem Mostert. After spraining his MCL in a Week 2 win over the Jets, Mostert returned to action last week and was one of the only bright spots in a 43-16 loss at home to Miami. Mostert carried the ball 11 times for 90 yards and added three receptions for 29 yards.

Mostert played in just 48 percent of snaps, but Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson combined for only seven touches to Mostert's 14. Mostert is clearly the most productive back the 49ers have with Tevin Coleman on injured reserve, which means he should dominate touches even in Kyle Shanahan's often unpredictable backfield.

That's why the model ranks him as a top-10 running back for Week 6 against a Rams defense that allows 4.7 yards per carry (23rd in the NFL).

And a massive shocker: Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who threw for 359 yards and three touchdowns last week against the Jaguars, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15 at his position. Watson is coming off his best performance of the season, completing 71.4 percent of his passes for over 350 yards and three scores in Houston's victory over Jacksonville. Watson has now thrown two or more touchdowns in each of his last three games. However, Watson and the Texans face a stiff test on the road against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Tennessee's defense has recorded multiple interceptions in three consecutive games this season. In addition, Watson has failed to eclipse 250 passing yards in his last two outings against the Titans. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Watson is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 6.

