The first bye week comes in the nick of time for many teams, as there were numerous NFL injuries to star players last week. Players like Saquon Barkley, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and JuJu Smith-Schuster are among the notables banged up, which is causing a shuffle in the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings. Injuries and four teams on bye will make the player pool shallower, so it would certainly be helpful to have assistance when making your Week 6 Fantasy football picks.

Without Smith-Schuster out, are Steelers wide receivers James Washington and Diontae Johnson possible plug-and-plays for your Week 6 Fantasy football lineups? How should you evaluate the Giants' skill position players as a whole since their injuries go far beyond Barkley? Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine. It can help you make those tough decisions on which players to start and which players to leave on the bench.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Brown hauled in nine receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns against the Colts. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Week 6 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Chiefs running back Darrel Williams. The fourth-year player elevates to the top of the depth chart with Edwards-Helaire (knee) out and Williams has proven he's up for the job. While filling in for Edwards-Helaire in last year's divisional playoffs, Williams had 94 scrimmage yards against the Browns and then posted 61 and a touchdown in the AFC title game versus Buffalo.

Williams and Edwards-Helaire were teammates at LSU, where Williams served as the Tigers' pass-catching back during his one year alongside Edwards-Helaire. Those receiving skills out of the backfield will serve him well against Washington in Week 6, as the WFT has been victimized by running backs through the air. Washington has allowed six receiving TDs to the opposing team's running backs this year, which is the most in the NFL.

The model recognizes Williams' opportunity and an advantageous matchup and pegs him as a top-20 option in its Week 6 Fantasy football RB rankings. That makes him an RB2 and puts him ahead of a number of notable running backs like Josh Jacobs, Chris Carson and Kareem Hunt.

And a massive shocker: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, who's thrown three or more touchdown passes in each of his last three games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15 at his position. Prescott completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns last week against the Giants.

Prescott has already racked up 1,368 passing yards this season, but now he'll face-off against the Patriots, one of the NFL's stingiest defenses. The Patriots are giving up 317.6 yards per game on average to opposing offenses, which ranks fifth in the league. New England's defense also held Tom Brady, who leads the NFL in passing yards, to just 269 yards and zero touchdowns two weeks ago. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Prescott is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 6.

How to set your Week 6 Fantasy football rankings

