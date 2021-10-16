Whenever formulating your Week 6 Fantasy football lineups, it's important to examine every matchup. Teams with porous defenses are susceptible to allowing plenty of Fantasy points, which is why Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke makes for one of the intriguing Week 6 Fantasy football picks. He will face the Chiefs, who have allowed the most points in the league and the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Where should he be in your Fantasy football rankings?

Last week, the model was extremely high on Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Brown hauled in nine receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns against the Colts. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Week 6 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The former No. 1 overall pick was taken to the hospital following last week's game, but was discharged shortly afterwards and will suit up in Week 6. Burrow has thrown at least two touchdowns in every game this season and ranks eighth in the NFL with 11 TDs on the year.

Burrow had 13 passing TDs in 10 games last season, so he's made strides as a sophomore. He has a chance to progress even more against the Lions in Week 6 since Detroit is among the bottom half of the league in points allowed and passing yards allowed. The Lions placed their best pass rusher, defensive end Romeo Okwara, on IR last week to go along with cornerback Jeff Okudah, who is out for the season.

The model has Burrow as a top-five quarterback this week, making him a QB1 in leagues of any size. It also puts him ahead of MVP candidates such as Justin Herbert and Kyler Murray in the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings.

And a massive shocker: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, who's thrown three or more touchdown passes in each of his last three games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15 at his position. Prescott completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns last week against the Giants.

Prescott has already racked up 1,368 passing yards this season, but now he'll face-off against the Patriots, one of the NFL's stingiest defenses. The Patriots are giving up 317.6 yards per game on average to opposing offenses, which ranks fifth in the league. New England's defense also held Tom Brady, who leads the NFL in passing yards, to just 269 yards and zero touchdowns two weeks ago. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Prescott is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 6.

