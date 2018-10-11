Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 6: Model that beat experts says start Calvin Ridley, sit Ben Roethlisberger

The Saints and Lions are on bye in Week 6, so you'll be without stars like Drew Brees, Matthew Stafford, Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, Golden Tate, and Marvin Jones. With so many big-name skill position players off this week, it's more important than ever to find a capable fill-in. In order to figure out which players to plug in and which players to leave on your bench, you need the most accurate Week 6 Fantasy football rankings possible. So before you make the final call on who to start and who to sit this week, you'll want to see the latest Week 6 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. The model was also closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Last week, the model was high on Jaguars RB T.J. Yeldon, who was filling in for the injured Leonard Fournette (hamstring). The result: Yeldon exploded for 122 all-purpose yards and a touchdown against the Chiefs. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a Week 5 victory.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 6 Fantasy Football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

The rookie receiver out of Alabama has dominated in recent weeks. He has 238 yards and five touchdowns in his last three games and now gets a dream matchup at home against an atrocious Tampa Bay secondary. The Buccaneers are allowing over 350 passing yards per game, which ranks dead-last in the NFL.

Tampa Bay has also allowed nine different receivers to either score or gain at least 100 total yards in just four games this year. They've allowed week-winning performances to wide receivers like Taylor Gabriel (7-104-2), JuJu Smith Schuster (9-116), Nelson Agholor (8-88-1), and Michael Thomas (16-180-1), just to name a few. Start Ridley with confidence this week against the Bucs.

And a massive shocker: Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger stumbles big-time this week against the Bengals and finishes well outside the top 10. He's a player to bench in Week 6.

Roethlisberger has eclipsed 300 yards passing just once in his career against the Bengals in Cincinnati. In fact, in his past three starts in Cincinnati, Roethlisberger has just three touchdowns and two interceptions total.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top five of the rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 6 Fantasy Football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 5, all from the model that outperformed experts big time last season.