Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 6: Model that beat experts says start Chris Thompson, sit Carson Wentz

Week 6 of the Fantasy football season brings some tough questions for owners as they begin to set their lineups. Should you go with a more proven option like Rams running back Todd Gurley, who faces a tough San Francisco 49ers defensive unit on Sunday, or roll the dice on a low-owned, high-upside option like Giants running back Jon Hilliman, who's expected to see the majority of the workload with Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Wayne Gallman (concussion) doubtful for Thursday's game against the Patriots? Is a player like Texans wide receiver Will Fuller, who recorded 14 catches for 217 yards and three touchdowns last week, safe to rely on in Week 6 Fantasy football lineups? These are the types of questions Fantasy football owners will have to answer before locking in their Week 6 Fantasy football lineups. And owners around the country know a victory this week could be the determining factor between their team making the playoffs or going home empty handed. With so much uncertainly and so much at stake this week, be sure to check out the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position despite being started in just 75 percent of leagues. The result: Robinson recorded seven receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns against the Raiders. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 6 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Redskins running back Chris Thompson.

Thompson continues to be heavily involved as a receiver out of the backfield with Washington frequently playing from behind. In fact, Thompson has recorded at least four receptions in every game this season. Thompson's versatility is what makes him a strong play this week against the Dolphins, who are giving up 472 yards per game, which ranks dead last in the NFL. And the Dolphins have proven to be susceptible to versatile running backs, allowing Austin Ekeler to account for 122 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in Week 4. That's why SportsLine's model ranks Thompson as a fringe RB2 in Week 6 despite the fact that he's being started in less than 30 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

And a massive shocker: Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who's thrown 10 touchdowns to just two interceptions this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position.

Wentz wasn't asked to do much last week as the Eagles dominated the Jets from the opening kickoff. He finished with 189 passing yards and threw an 11-yard touchdown to Zach Ertz just before halftime. Despite his subdued performance, Wentz has been sensational for the Eagles this season, having accounted for 11 total touchdowns through their first five games.

However, Wentz and the Eagles will have to travel to Minnesota this week to face a Vikings defense that has held their opponents to 14 points or less in each of their last three games. In fact, the Vikings' defense ranks inside the top 10 in passing yards per game (204.2) and total defense (292.4). He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 6 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

