Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 6: Model that beat experts says start DeSean Jackson, sit Ben Roethlisberger

Last week, the model was high on Jaguars RB T.J. Yeldon, who was filling in for the injured Leonard Fournette (hamstring). The result: Yeldon exploded for 122 all-purpose yards and a touchdown against the Chiefs. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a Week 5 victory.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 6 Fantasy Football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

Jackson hauled in five of eight targets for 112 yards in the Bucs' lopsided loss to the Bears in Week 4. With that strong performance, Jackson has now eclipsed 100 receiving yards in three of his first four games this season. Now after a week to rest his 31-year-old legs, he gets an ideal matchup against a porous Falcons secondary that has already given up 12 touchdown passes this season.

The model is calling for Jackson to produce as a rock solid WR2. He's projected to generate more points than receivers like Keenan Allen, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Julian Edelman. Start him with confidence this week against the Falcons.

And a massive shocker: Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger stumbles big-time this week against the Bengals and finishes well outside the top 10. He's a player to bench in Week 6.

Roethlisberger has eclipsed 300 yards passing just once in his career against the Bengals in Cincinnati. In fact, in his past three starts in Cincinnati, Roethlisberger has just three touchdowns and two interceptions total.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top five of the rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

