Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 6: Model that beat experts says start DJ Chark, sit Carson Wentz

Week 5 of the 2019 NFL season is officially in the books, and now owners everywhere are frantically searching for Fantasy football rankings for the NFL's next round of games. If you're setting your Week 6 Fantasy football lineups, thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position despite being started in just 75 percent of leagues. The result: Robinson recorded seven receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns against the Raiders. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy fotball rankings for Week 6 of the NFL season.

One player the model loves this week: Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark.

Chark has been one of the biggest Fantasy football breakouts thus far this season. For the season, the second-year receiver has recorded 27 catches for 485 yards and five touchdowns. He and quarterback Gardner Minshew have built a solid rapport which was on full display last week against the Panthers, as Chark finished with eight receptions for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Now, Chark and the Jaguars face a Saints defense that's been shredded for eight receiving touchdowns this season.

The model says Chark will finish inside the top 10 at his position even though he's being started in less than 50 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Start him with confidence this week against the Saints.

And a massive shocker: Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who's thrown 10 touchdowns to just two interceptions this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position.

Wentz wasn't asked to do much last week as the Eagles dominated the Jets from the opening kickoff. He finished with 189 passing yards and threw an 11-yard touchdown to Zach Ertz just before halftime. Despite his subdued performance, Wentz has been sensational for the Eagles this season, having accounted for 11 total touchdowns through their first five games.

However, Wentz and the Eagles will have to travel to Minnesota this week to face a Vikings defense that has held their opponents to 14 points or less in each of their last three games. In fact, the Vikings' defense ranks inside the top 10 in passing yards per game (204.2) and total defense (292.4). He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 6 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of the rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 6 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.