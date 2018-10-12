Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 6: Model that beat experts says start Eric Ebron, sit Ben Roethlisberger

It's Week 6 in the NFL and it's more important than ever for your Fantasy team to pick up a victory. If you're 2-3, there's a huge difference between falling to 2-4 and getting back to .500 at 3-3. If you're 3-2, moving to 4-2 means you're setting yourself up for a playoff run. Four games have an over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, over 50 this week, so it's important to get your hands on proven Fantasy football rankings in order to figure out who to sit and who to start. So before you lock in your lineup, check out the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. The model was also closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Last week, the model was high on Jaguars RB T.J. Yeldon, who was filling in for the injured Leonard Fournette (hamstring). The result: Yeldon exploded for 122 all-purpose yards and a touchdown against the Chiefs. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a Week 5 victory.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 6 Fantasy Football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Colts tight end Eric Ebron.

Ebron is coming off strong performance against the Patriots, catching nine of 15 targets for 105 yards and two touchdowns. He's proven to be Andrew Luck's favorite red zone target this season and has capitalized by scoring five touchdowns in his first five games in Indianapolis. And he'll look to continue his red-hot start this week against the Jets, who just gave up almost 400 passing yards and two touchdowns to the Broncos last week.

TY Hilton (chest, hamstring) and Jack Doyle (hip) are both out again for the Colts, leaving Ebron to soak up targets. The model says he'll finish as a high-end TE1, so start him with confidence this week against the Jets.

And a massive shocker: Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger stumbles big-time this week against the Bengals and finishes well outside the top 10. He's a player to bench in Week 6.

Roethlisberger has eclipsed 300 yards passing just once in his career against the Bengals in Cincinnati. In fact, in his past three starts in Cincinnati, Roethlisberger has just three touchdowns and two interceptions total.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top five of the rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 6 Fantasy Football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 5, all from the model that outperformed experts big time last season.