Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 6: Model that beat experts says start Keelan Cole, sit Ben Roethlisberger

With scoring expected to surge yet again in Week 6 of the NFL season, setting your Fantasy football lineups will require you to dig deep. Can you trust Panthers tight end Greg Olsen in his first game back from injury? What's the optimal way to play the Packers' injury-riddled receiving core? And what can you expect from players like Matt Breida and Isaiah Crowell, who are game-time decisions? Getting a win in this stage of the season could be the difference between making the playoffs or playing in the toilet bowl, so you'll need a reliable set of Week 6 Fantasy football rankings to go off of. And that's why you'll want to see Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. The model was also closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Last week, the model was high on Jaguars RB T.J. Yeldon, who was filling in for the injured Leonard Fournette (hamstring). The result: Yeldon exploded for 122 all-purpose yards and a touchdown against the Chiefs. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a Week 5 victory.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 6 Fantasy Football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Jaguars WR Keelan Cole.

Still available in roughly 50 percent of CBS Sports leagues, Cole has had a tough time earning consistent looks in a balanced Jaguars offense. However, the model likes Cole over fellow receivers Dede Westbrook and Donte Moncrief this week against Dallas.

Cole saw 10 targets last week and hauled in four receptions for 70 yards in the loss to the Chiefs. Now, he has the biggest boom potential against a Cowboys secondary that has allowed at least 130 yards to an individual receiver in the last two weeks. Dallas is also not generating turnovers, which should mean sustained drives for Cole and company.

And a massive shocker: Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger stumbles big-time this week against the Bengals and finishes well outside the top 10. He's a player to bench in Week 6.

Roethlisberger has eclipsed 300 yards passing just once in his career against the Bengals in Cincinnati. In fact, in his past three starts in Cincinnati, Roethlisberger has just three touchdowns and two interceptions total.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top five of the rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

