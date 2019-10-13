Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 6: Model that beat experts says start Matt Breida, sit Carson Wentz

There have been plenty of obstacles for Fantasy football players to overcome this season. Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill went down with a broken collarbone early on, while Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green has yet to play after undergoing ankle surgery during the preseason. Should Hill be anywhere near the top of your Week 6 Fantasy football rankings if he returns on Sunday? Working the Fantasy football waiver wire and trade market to build depth throughout the season is the only way to combat injuries. How high should Rams running back Malcolm Brown be in your Fantasy football rankings with Todd Gurley (quad) out this week? A reliable set of 2019 Fantasy football rankings is the best way to find talent and figure out which backups belong in your lineups when somebody goes down. The Week 6 Fantasy football picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine can help you make the difficult start-sit decisions that will define your season.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position despite being started in just 75 percent of leagues. The result: Robinson recorded seven receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns against the Raiders. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 6 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: 49ers running back Matt Breida. San Francisco got Tevin Coleman back from an ankle injury last week, but Breida still had a starring role in the offense in a 31-3 win over the Browns on Monday Night Football. Breida had 11 carries for 114 yards and a touchdown and added three catches for 15 yards and another score.

He leads the NFL in yards per carry (6.5), and his shiftiness makes him one of the toughest tackles in the league. Breida has 23 evaded tackles this season on 58 touches for a juke rate (evaded tackles/touches) of 39.7 percent, the fourth-best mark in the NFL. His breakaway run rate (percentage of carries for 15 yards or more) of 7.7 ranks sixth in the NFL. He's the biggest home run threat on an increasingly potent San Francisco offense, which is why SportsLine's Week 6 Fantasy football rankings list him as the No. 23 running back, an RB2, even though he's only being started in 23 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

And a massive shocker: Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who's thrown 10 touchdowns to just two interceptions this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position.

Wentz wasn't asked to do much last week as the Eagles dominated the Jets from the opening kickoff. He finished with 189 passing yards and threw an 11-yard touchdown to Zach Ertz just before halftime. Despite his subdued performance, Wentz has been sensational for the Eagles this season, having accounted for 11 total touchdowns through their first five games.

However, Wentz and the Eagles will have to travel to Minnesota this week to face a Vikings defense that has held their opponents to 14 points or less in each of their last three games. In fact, the Vikings' defense ranks inside the top 10 in passing yards per game (204.2) and total defense (292.4). He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 6 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of the rankings.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory?