Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 6: Model that beat experts says start Michael Gallup, sit Carson Wentz

As we enter Week 6, owners everywhere are awaiting NFL injury news before they lock in their final Fantasy football rankings and strategy. Players like David Johnson (back), Todd Gurley (quad), and Sammy Watkins (hamstring) could all sit this week, which means you'll need to bolster your depth through the Fantasy football waiver wire and free agent pool. Can you trust Rams running back Malcolm Brown if Gurley sits? Should Chase Edmonds be high up in your Fantasy football rankings if Johnson is out for Arizona? Can Byron Pringle prove that last week (6-103-1) was no fluke if he continues to see reps with Hill or Watkins out?

Last week, the model was extremely high on Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position despite being started in just 75 percent of leagues. The result: Robinson recorded seven receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns against the Raiders. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 6 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup.

After missing two weeks with a knee injury, Gallup returned to Dallas' lineup last Sunday against the Packers and continued to prove himself as a viable WR2, with seven catches for 113 yards and a score.

Gallup now has 20 catches for 339 yards in the three games he's played this season, catching at least six passes and going for at least 68 yards each time. He continues to earn a larger role in the offense thanks to his ability to attack the ball in the air and create after the catch. On Sunday, he'll face a Jets pass defense that ranks 20th in the NFL. That's why SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings for Week 6 list him as its No. 21 wide receiver, a rock solid WR2, even though he's being started in just 10 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

And a massive shocker: Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who's thrown 10 touchdowns to just two interceptions this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position.

Wentz wasn't asked to do much last week as the Eagles dominated the Jets from the opening kickoff. He finished with 189 passing yards and threw an 11-yard touchdown to Zach Ertz just before halftime. Despite his subdued performance, Wentz has been sensational for the Eagles this season, having accounted for 11 total touchdowns through their first five games.

However, Wentz and the Eagles will have to travel to Minnesota this week to face a Vikings defense that has held their opponents to 14 points or less in each of their last three games. In fact, the Vikings' defense ranks inside the top 10 in passing yards per game (204.2) and total defense (292.4). He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 6 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of the rankings.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory?