Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 6: Model that beat experts says start Tarik Cohen, sit Ben Roethlisberger

The first five weeks of the 2018 Fantasy football season have featured breakouts like James Conner and Patrick Mahomes boosting teams, and early-season busts like Leonard Fournette and Odell Beckham Jr. sinking others. Besides looking at who's hot and who's not, there are plenty of injuries to consider this week before setting your lineups, like Dalvin Cook's hamstring, Jamison Crowder's ankle, and Deshaun Watson's chest.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. The model was also closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Last week, the model was high on Jaguars RB T.J. Yeldon, who was filling in for the injured Leonard Fournette (hamstring). The result: Yeldon exploded for 122 all-purpose yards and a touchdown against the Chiefs. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a Week 5 victory.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 6 Fantasy Football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Bears running back Tarik Cohen.

In Chicago's Week 4 victory against Tampa Bay, the second-year back accumulated 174 total yards, including 121 receiving yards and a touchdown. He has at least three catches in every game but one this season.

Now, he gets a dream matchup against a Dolphins defense that has given up a touchdown catch to an opposing running back in three of its last four games. Start him with confidence this week in South Florida.

And a massive shocker: Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger stumbles big-time this week against the Bengals and finishes well outside the top 10. He's a player to bench in Week 6.

Roethlisberger has eclipsed 300 yards passing just once in his career against the Bengals in Cincinnati. In fact, in his past three starts in Cincinnati, Roethlisberger has just three touchdowns and two interceptions total.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top five of the rankings.

