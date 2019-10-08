Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 6: Model that beat experts says start Terry McLaurin, sit Carson Wentz

Fantasy football owners will have to account for four teams being on bye in Week 6. The Bills, Colts, Raiders and Bears are all off this week, which means owners will need to fill the holes left by players like Marlon Mack, David Montgomery, Darren Waller and T.Y. Hilton. Injuries to studs have also left holes in lineups, leaving fans everywhere searching for Fantasy football rankings to guide them. Cardinals running back David Johnson suffered a back injury last week against Cincinnati and could miss Arizona's matchup against the Falcons in Week 6. Should Chase Edmonds be among your top Fantasy football picks? That's why you'll want to check out SportsLine's Week 6 Fantasy football rankings. The team at SportsLine has a history of helping owners come out on the winning end of trades, Fantasy football waiver wire claims, and start or sit decisions. So before you lock in your lineups, consult the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position despite being started in just 75 percent of leagues. The result: Robinson recorded seven receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns against the Raiders. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy fotball rankings for Week 6 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

McLaurin has been one of the biggest Fantasy football breakouts thus far this season. For the season, the rookie receiver has recorded 19 catches for 308 yards and three touchdowns. Last week against the Patriots, McLauin caught 3-of-7 targets for 51 yards. It was the first time this season that McLaurin was kept out of the end zone. This week, he faces a Miami defense that's giving up 296.2 yards per game through the air and allowing a league-worst 40.8 points per game.

The model says McLaurin finishes as a top 15 wide receiver this week, a high-end WR2, even though he's being started in less than 15 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Start him with confidence this week against the Dolphins.

The model says Chark will finish inside the top 10 at his position even though he's being started in less than 50 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Start him with confidence this week against the Saints.

And a massive shocker: Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who's thrown 10 touchdowns to just two interceptions this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position.

Wentz wasn't asked to do much last week as the Eagles dominated the Jets from the opening kickoff. He finished with 189 passing yards and threw an 11-yard touchdown to Zach Ertz just before halftime. Despite his subdued performance, Wentz has been sensational for the Eagles this season, having accounted for 11 total touchdowns through their first five games.

However, Wentz and the Eagles will have to travel to Minnesota this week to face a Vikings defense that has held their opponents to 14 points or less in each of their last three games. In fact, the Vikings' defense ranks inside the top 10 in passing yards per game (204.2) and total defense (292.4). He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 6 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of the rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 6 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.