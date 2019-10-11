Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 6: Model that crushed experts says start DJ Chark, sit Carson Wentz

Running backs Christian McCaffrey and Dalvin Cook continue to be the top players at their position through the first five weeks of the regular season. The Panthers' McCaffrey leads the NFL with 587 rushing yards and is tied for second in touchdowns with six. The Vikings' Cook is close behind with 542 rushing yards and five scores. But what about Green Bay's Aaron Jones, who has only 302 rushing yards but has scored an NFL-best eight TDs? Should Jones be atop your 2019 Fantasy football rankings for Week 6? What about Chargers back Austin Ekeler, who has three receiving touchdowns to go with three rushing scores? Which running back is the best option for your Week 6 Fantasy football picks? For that answer, you'll want to see SportsLine's Week 6 Fantasy football rankings. The model at SportsLine has a history of helping owners come out on the winning end of trades, the Fantasy football waiver wire, and tricky start-sit decisions.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position despite being started in just 75 percent of leagues. The result: Robinson recorded seven receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns against the Raiders. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 6 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark. The second-year pro had a breakout performance last week for the Jaguars, catching 8-of-11 targets for 164 yards and two touchdowns against the Panthers. Chark's Week 5 effort book-ended his Week 1 output of four receptions for 146 yards and a TD against the Chiefs.

Possessing 4.34 40-yard dash speed, Chark is more than just a burner. In fact, he has been targeted at least eight times in three of his last four games. Chark has 27 catches for 485 yards and five touchdowns this season and quickly become quarterback Gardner Minshew's top target. Chark and the Jaguars' Week 6 opponent, the New Orleans Saints, allow 276.8 passing yards per game. SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings for Week 6 project Chark to be the No 6 wide receiver, even though he's being started in less than 45 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

And a massive shocker: Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who's thrown 10 touchdowns to just two interceptions this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position.

Wentz wasn't asked to do much last week as the Eagles dominated the Jets from the opening kickoff. He finished with 189 passing yards and threw an 11-yard touchdown to Zach Ertz just before halftime. Despite his subdued performance, Wentz has been sensational for the Eagles this season, having accounted for 11 total touchdowns through their first five games.

However, Wentz and the Eagles will have to travel to Minnesota this week to face a Vikings defense that has held their opponents to 14 points or less in each of their last three games. In fact, the Vikings' defense ranks inside the top 10 in passing yards per game (204.2) and total defense (292.4). He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 6 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

