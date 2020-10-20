Watch Now: NFL Latest: Concern Growing Over Bills ( 1:29 )

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had a field day against the Cowboys in Week 6, throwing for 188 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 74 yards and a score in Arizona's 38-10 victory. Murray is expected to be high in the Week 7 Fantasy football rankings as Arizona faces the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks rank dead-last in total defense, giving up an average of 471.2 yards per game this season.

But where should other young quarterbacks like Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, Baker Mayfield and Daniel Jones land in your Week 7 Fantasy football picks? And which quarterbacks should you completely avoid this week? Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the latest Week 7 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake, saying he'd finish as a top-20 player at his position. The result: Drake recorded 20 carries for a whopping164 yards and two touchdowns against the Cowboys. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 7

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Lions running back D'Andre Swift. The rookie running back is coming off his best game as a pro, carrying the ball 14 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns against the Jaguars. He's now scored in his last two games and will look to make it three in a row this week against an Atlanta Falcons team that ranks 31st in total defense (432.5).

Two weeks ago against the Panthers, Atlanta allowed running back Mike Davis to average 5.6 yards per carry while racking up 149 all-purpose yards and a touchdown, which bodes well for Swift's Fantasy value on Sunday. SportsLine's model ranks Swift as a rock solid RB1 this week against the struggling Falcons.

And a massive shocker: Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns last week against the Texans, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15 at his position. Tannehill's thriving under center despite Tennessee's heavy reliance on the run, with a 13:2 TD:INT ratio through five games. He's now thrown three or more touchdown passes in three of his last four outings. However, Tannehill and the Titans face a stiff test at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Pittsburgh features the second ranked total defense, giving up just 285.2 yards per game this season. In addition, the Steelers are tied for second in the league with eight interceptions and have recorded multiple interceptions in their last two outings. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Tannehill is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 7.

How to set your Week 7 Fantasy football rankings

