The season-ending ankle injury to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott continues to have a ripple effect on each week's Fantasy football rankings. The value of Cowboys receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb have plummeted since Prescott went down. In fact, Dallas managed just 266 passing yards against Arizona with Andy Dalton at the helm. Cooper logged seven catches for 79 yards and a touchdown, most of which came after the game was well out of hand. Are Cooper and Lamb viable Week 7 Fantasy football picks when Dallas meets up with Washington?

No matter who you start, it is important to know who has the best Week 7 Fantasy football matchups. A reliable set of rankings can help you work the Fantasy football waiver wire, make trades and nail difficult lineup decisions during what has already been a wild season.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake, saying he'd finish as a top-20 player at his position. The result: Drake recorded 20 carries for a whopping164 yards and two touchdowns against the Cowboys. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 7

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Browns running back Kareem Hunt. The four-year veteran has rushed for 387 yards on 83 carries and three touchdowns, far eclipsing his 179-yard total over eight games a year ago. Hunt went for 40 yards on 13 carries against Pittsburgh last week and added two receptions for 17 yards.

Hunt and Cleveland get a favorable matchup against 1-4-1 Cincinnati this week, a team that allows a staggering 142.3 rushing yards per game. That's why SportsLine's Fantasy football running back rankings list Hunt inside the top five for Week 7, a high-end RB1.

And a massive shocker: Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns last week against the Texans, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15 at his position. Tannehill's thriving under center despite Tennessee's heavy reliance on the run, with a 13:2 TD:INT ratio through five games.

He's now thrown three or more touchdown passes in three of his last four outings. However, Tannehill and the Titans face a stiff test at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Pittsburgh features the second ranked total defense, giving up just 285.2 yards per game this season. In addition, the Steelers are tied for second in the league with eight interceptions and have recorded multiple interceptions in their last two outings. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Tannehill is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 7.

How to set your Week 7 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory?