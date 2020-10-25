Watch Now: Why Giants Should Consider Drafting A Quarterback ( 1:27 )

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas set an NFL record with 149 receptions in 2019 and led the league with 1,725 yards receiving, prompting plenty of owners to spend a first-round pick on him. However, they've only gotten three catches for 17 yards out of him so far this season while Thomas had battled a high-ankle sprain, hamstring injury, and discipline issues. Thomas and fellow Saints receiver Emmanuel Sanders (COVID-19) are out this week, so which New Orleans players should be high up in your Fantasy football rankings?

Last week, Packers receiver Davante Adams made his return from a hamstring strain that cost him two games, but managed just 61 yards on 10 targets. Should he be among your top Week7 Fantasy football picks against a Texans defense that ranks 23rd against the pass? Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the latest Week 7 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake, saying he'd finish as a top-20 player at his position. The result: Drake recorded 20 carries for a whopping164 yards and two touchdowns against the Cowboys. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 7

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams. With Keenan Allen suffering back spasms in Week 5, Williams had his biggest game of the season. He caught five passes for 109 yards and two scores while playing 77 percent of snaps.

Allen should be back in the lineup in Week 7, but Williams still has plenty value with an average depth of target of 17.6 yards, good for third among wide receivers. Williams is a big-play specialist who high-points the football as well as anybody, and quarterback Justin Herbert should look his way consistently after his big performance. That's why the model lists Williams as a top-10 player in its Week 7 Fantasy football wide receiver rankings.

And a massive shocker: Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns last week against the Texans, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15 at his position. Tannehill's thriving under center despite Tennessee's heavy reliance on the run, with a 13:2 TD:INT ratio through five games.

He's now thrown three or more touchdown passes in three of his last four outings. However, Tannehill and the Titans face a stiff test at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Pittsburgh features the second ranked total defense, giving up just 285.2 yards per game this season. In addition, the Steelers are tied for second in the league with eight interceptions and have recorded multiple interceptions in their last two outings. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Tannehill is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 7.

