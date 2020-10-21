Watch Now: NFL Latest: Concern Growing Over Bills ( 1:29 )

Owners who have been winning thanks to Eagles running back Miles Sanders' strong production over the past few weeks received unwelcome news before Philadelphia's matchup against the Giants on Thursday Night Football. Sanders, who ran for 118 yards on just nine carries last week against Baltimore, is expected to miss Thursday's game with a knee injury. How will Sanders' absence affect players like Carson Wentz, Boston Scott and Corey Clement in the Week 7 Fantasy football rankings?

Sanders' backup, Scott, has just 67 rushing yards this season, but he's had plenty of success against the Giants in his career. In fact, Scott scored four rushing touchdowns against New York last season. Is he a safe play for your Fantasy football picks, or are there better Fantasy football matchups to exploit? Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the latest Week 7 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake, saying he'd finish as a top-20 player at his position. The result: Drake recorded 20 carries for a whopping164 yards and two touchdowns against the Cowboys. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 7

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Texans wide receiver Will Fuller. He is coming off a strong showing against the Titans, catching six of 11 targets for 123 yards and a touchdown. He showed his lethal speed on a 53-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter and has now scored in four straight games.

Fuller enters Houston's Week 7 matchup against Green Bay ranked in the top 15 in receiving yards (455), receiving touchdowns (four) and average yards per reception (16.3). He's clearly Deshaun Watson's No. 1 target, which bodes well for Fuller's value this week against Green Bay.

SportsLine's model lists Fuller as a top-12 option this week in its Fantasy football wide receiver rankings, making him a rock-solid WR1 against the Packers.

And a massive shocker: Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns last week against the Texans, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15 at his position. Tannehill's thriving under center despite Tennessee's heavy reliance on the run, with a 13:2 TD:INT ratio through five games. He's now thrown three or more touchdown passes in three of his last four outings. However, Tannehill and the Titans face a stiff test at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Pittsburgh features the second ranked total defense, giving up just 285.2 yards per game this season. In addition, the Steelers are tied for second in the league with eight interceptions and have recorded multiple interceptions in their last two outings. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Tannehill is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 7.

How to set your Week 7 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory?