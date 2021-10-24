As if bye weeks and injuries weren't enough for Fantasy football owners to navigate, the whims of NFL head coaches can make pinning down top running back performers much more difficult. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has been positively vague about how much Rashaad Penny will spell banged-up starter Alex Collins (hip, glute). Where should Penny, Collins, and every running back be in your Week 7 Fantasy football rankings?

Including any of them in your Week 7 Fantasy football lineups could be a risky proposition against a New Orleans defense that has only allowed 275 rushing yards to running backs this season. Who are the best choices in the Fantasy football RB rankings?

Last week, the model was extremely high on Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position. The result: Taylor finished with 14 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns against the Texans. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Rams running back Darrell Henderson. After seeing a dip in the number of snaps he was given from Week 4 to Week 5, Henderson was firmly in control of the Rams' backfield in Week 6. Although his totals weren't eye-popping, his workload was strong, as he finished with 21 carries to Sony Michel's nine. In Week 7, the Rams face one of the NFL's softest run defenses in Detroit, and Henderson should finish with top volume again.

The Lions have given up the most Fantasy points to running backs this season, the sixth most rushing yards, and the 12th-most receiving yards. Henderson has nine combined targets from his games in Weeks 4 and 6 and should factor heavily into the offensive game plan again. His usage and the matchup give him some of the biggest upside in Week 7, and that's why he's ranked as the second-best running back this week, ahead of stars like Alvin Kamara and Aaron Jones.

And a massive shocker: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who's thrown for 1,540 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15 at his position. Burrow completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns last week against the Lions.

Burrow has thrown two or more touchdown passes in every game this season, but now he'll face off against the Ravens, one of the NFL's stingiest defenses. The Ravens are giving up just 20.5 points per game this season, which ranks seventh in the league. Plus, Baltimore has held opponents to seven points or fewer in two of its last three games. In addition, Burrow struggled mightily against the Ravens last season, throwing for just 183 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception in Cincinnati's 27-3 loss last October. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Burrow is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 7.

